Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2,916.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.84. 108,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,207. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $142.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

