Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $55,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $300.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average of $277.79.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

