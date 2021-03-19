Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.