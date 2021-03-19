Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has raised its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Investar stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.38. 4,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

