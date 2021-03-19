Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (ADCT, ADS, AMRX, CMG, DG, EMAN, FDX, GIII, HHR, NG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $215.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $325.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $365.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $176.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €87.50 ($102.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

