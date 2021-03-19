Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €284.00 ($334.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

