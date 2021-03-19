Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

3/8/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

2/26/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 462,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.13 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Karuna Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,057,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.