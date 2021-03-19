Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS: ZPTAF) recently:

3/11/2021 – Surge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/10/2021 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Surge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $0.75.

2/19/2021 – Surge Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/28/2021 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.45. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.