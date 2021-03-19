Investors Buy High Volume of Clovis Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 295,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,854 call options.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 78.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 202,251 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 171.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 330,229,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,668,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $821.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

