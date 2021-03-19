Investors Buy High Volume of Corteva Put Options (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,594 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 142 put options.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

