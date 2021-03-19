Investors Buy High Volume of Tilly’s Call Options (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,265 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,997% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

