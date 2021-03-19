Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,073 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 510 put options.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $339.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 140.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 12-month low of $191.16 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

