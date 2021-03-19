Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,047 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 742% compared to the average volume of 243 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

