Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dover Put Options (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 832 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 716% compared to the average daily volume of 102 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

