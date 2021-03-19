Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nam Tai Property Call Options (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,775 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the average volume of 265 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

NYSE:NTP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 214,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.95. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.