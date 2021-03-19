Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $64,062.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.73 million and $64,062.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

