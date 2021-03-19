InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.15. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,621,927 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.