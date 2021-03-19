IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $292,772.06

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $292,772.06 and approximately $3,227.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00627162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024360 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033693 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.