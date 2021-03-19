IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $70.66 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $70.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00060598 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

