IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Hits $66.83 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $66.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00059584 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

