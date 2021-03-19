IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $450.66 million and approximately $82.98 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00639617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00024206 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024421 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

