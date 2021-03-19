IQ.cash (IQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,049.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 136.4% higher against the dollar. One IQ.cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $601,320.24 and $270,049.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.46 or 0.00454465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00144238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00706585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

