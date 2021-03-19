IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 31,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.

IQV opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.