IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Tops $231.00 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $231.00 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.22 or 0.00451569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00065949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00142266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00063897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00673676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00076488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,213,851 coins and its circulating supply is 966,364,012 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.