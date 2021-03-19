iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells $1,312,240.80 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 963,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.