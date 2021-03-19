Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

