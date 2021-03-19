Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
