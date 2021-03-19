iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,343. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

