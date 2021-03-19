iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549,256. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

