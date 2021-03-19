iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $483,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,511,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,812,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,916,366 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

