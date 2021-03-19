iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 299.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $28,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after buying an additional 285,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 671,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.