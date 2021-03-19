iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 1,249,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

