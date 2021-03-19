iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. 897,196 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

