iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 897,196 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.