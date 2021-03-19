iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after buying an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 918,009 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

