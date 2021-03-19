iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,953 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 8.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.51% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $68,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 9,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,862. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28.

