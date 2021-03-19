iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $37,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28.

