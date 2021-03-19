iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

