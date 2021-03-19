iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3,333.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,995,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

