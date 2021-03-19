iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 650.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

