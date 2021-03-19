iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $44.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

