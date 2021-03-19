iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 245,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,567 shares.The stock last traded at $410.26 and had previously closed at $404.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.14.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.