iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $85,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.12. 60,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,820. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

