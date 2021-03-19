iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 469,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 94,103 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $151.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,254. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

