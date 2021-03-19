iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Starboard Value LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,438,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.26. The stock had a trading volume of 162,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

