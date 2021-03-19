iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 108,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.52. 28,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,296. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

