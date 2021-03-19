iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,713. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

