iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $26,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.32. 109,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.03 and its 200-day moving average is $221.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

