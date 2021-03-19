iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 311.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 103,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

