iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 281.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.49% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $469,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 101,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,909. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.