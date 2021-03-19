iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 295.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 276,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,960. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

